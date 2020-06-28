EBEL - Dorinne F. (nee Fuller)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Ebel; devoted mother of Linda Balazs, Deborah (Mary Eisenbeis) Ebel, Steven (Vincenza) Ebel and Nancy (Peter Heidrich) Ebel; cherished grandmother of Tiffany Balazs, Donald Balazs, Jonathan (Teresa) Ebel, Jessica (Ryan) O'Rourke, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Janet Dougherty and the late Marilyn Morgan and Donald Fuller. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorinne's memory can be made to the College Club of Buffalo. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.