Dorinne F. (Fuller) EBEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorinne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EBEL - Dorinne F. (nee Fuller)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Ebel; devoted mother of Linda Balazs, Deborah (Mary Eisenbeis) Ebel, Steven (Vincenza) Ebel and Nancy (Peter Heidrich) Ebel; cherished grandmother of Tiffany Balazs, Donald Balazs, Jonathan (Teresa) Ebel, Jessica (Ryan) O'Rourke, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Janet Dougherty and the late Marilyn Morgan and Donald Fuller. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorinne's memory can be made to the College Club of Buffalo. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved