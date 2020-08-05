HUTCHINSON - Doris A.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on August 3, 2020. Beloved partner of Timothy DeSantis; devoted mother of Eric, Nichole, Kyle, and Lacey; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Jr., Logan and Judith; loving daughter of Elaine and the late Donald Rudewicz; dear sister of Julie (Tim), Chris (Lisa), Donald (Cassie), Tracy (Dan), Peter (Genna), Elizabeth (Eric), Jonathan, Jennifer, Joel and the late Jane (Don); also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Friday morning at 9:15 o'clock. (Please assemble at Church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com