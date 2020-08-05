1/1
Doris A. HUTCHINSON
HUTCHINSON - Doris A.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on August 3, 2020. Beloved partner of Timothy DeSantis; devoted mother of Eric, Nichole, Kyle, and Lacey; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Jr., Logan and Judith; loving daughter of Elaine and the late Donald Rudewicz; dear sister of Julie (Tim), Chris (Lisa), Donald (Cassie), Tracy (Dan), Peter (Genna), Elizabeth (Eric), Jonathan, Jennifer, Joel and the late Jane (Don); also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Friday morning at 9:15 o'clock. (Please assemble at Church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY 14226
(716) 839-7100
