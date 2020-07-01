Doris A. (Wochadlo) KROCZYNSKI
Of Buffalo, NY. June 29, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Edward W.; loving mother of Alan, James, Thomas, Scott (Florence) and the late Nancy Kroczynski; devoted grandmother of Andrea, Catherine, Shannon, Kelly and several great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Robert (Doris) Wochadlo. also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Thursday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St. Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please be mindful of required face coverings, social distancing, and capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Doris was a member and past President of the Assumption Mother's Club. Online condolences at www.kolanofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
