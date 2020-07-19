1/1
Doris H. (Hochadel) WILKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKINS - Doris H.
(nee Hochadel)
Age 89, of the Town of Niagara, on July 8, 2020. Born on March 23, 1931, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Leah (Watson) Hochadel. Doris is survived by a daughter, Judy (Michael) McGurty; granddaughter, Kathleen McGurty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Wilkins, in 2011, and four siblings. Services are private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view her full life story by visiting Doris's tribute page at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved