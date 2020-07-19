WILKINS - Doris H.
(nee Hochadel)
Age 89, of the Town of Niagara, on July 8, 2020. Born on March 23, 1931, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Leah (Watson) Hochadel. Doris is survived by a daughter, Judy (Michael) McGurty; granddaughter, Kathleen McGurty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Wilkins, in 2011, and four siblings. Services are private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view her full life story by visiting Doris's tribute page at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com