FRIEND - Doris M.
(nee Chambers)
July 16, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Friend; dear mother of Ronald (Karen) and Richard L. Friend; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Dan) Rumschik, Steven (Megan) Friend and Heather (Jason) McLennan; great-grandmother of Danny, Rachel, Ross, Gabriella, Lexie and Andy; sister of the late Donald (late Edith) and Glenn (late Edith) Chambers. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park will be held privately. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schofield Residence. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com