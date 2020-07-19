1/
Doris M. (Chambers) FRIEND
FRIEND - Doris M.
(nee Chambers)
July 16, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Friend; dear mother of Ronald (Karen) and Richard L. Friend; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Dan) Rumschik, Steven (Megan) Friend and Heather (Jason) McLennan; great-grandmother of Danny, Rachel, Ross, Gabriella, Lexie and Andy; sister of the late Donald (late Edith) and Glenn (late Edith) Chambers. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park will be held privately. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schofield Residence. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
