Doris M. (Schurr) MATHIAS
MATHIAS - Doris M.
(nee Schurr)
May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Mathias and Victor Mulcahy; loving mother of Daniel Jr. (Joan) of Ballston Lake, Nancy (Wayne) Ford of Beaverton, OR, Mary (Ned) Barber and the late Paul W. Mathias; grandmother of Katherine (Victor) Pieronek, Kimberly, Daniel, Kaeli, Brianna Mathias, Nathaniel, W. Caleb (Pamela), P. Zachary (Meredith) Ford, Ned Jr., Jeffery and Anne Marie Barber; also survived by six great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Russell C., Sr. and Marie (nee Creighton) Schurr; sister of the late Russell C., Jr. (late Edith) Schurr and the late Clara May (late Joseph) Overfield; survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, August 22, at 10 AM, in St. Timothy's RC Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or St. Timothy's RC Church Tonawanda. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1306 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY 14216
7168741010
