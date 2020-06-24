Dorothy A. (Pajak) NIEDZIELA
NIEDZIELA - Dorothy A. (nee Pajak) Age 81, entered into rest peacefully on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Niedziela; dearest mother of the late Katherine (Gregory) Tripi, Mary, John) Ritzenthaler, Diane (Thomas) Kowalak and Robert Niedziela; loving grandmother of Matthew, Samantha (Tim), Nicholas, Anthony, Nichole (Mike), Lindsay (Dennis), Nathan (Alyssa), Stephanie, Alexis, Ian and Parker; great-grandmother of Madilyn, Quine, Bennett, Delaney and Sophia; sister of Helen, Sylvia, Gerald and the late Katherine, David and James. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday in Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 23 Willowlawn Pkwy., Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Private interment will follow for immediate family. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
