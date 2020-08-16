DOEBLER - Dorothy
(nee McCracken)
Age 94, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of North Tonawanda, passed away on August 9, 2020, in St. Petersburg. She was born December 14, 1925, in Charlotte, NC, her parents were the late Pearl and William McCracken; she was predeceased by her husband, Leslie C. Doebler; her sons, David C. Doebler and Ronald J. Doebler; she was survived by her son Richard L. Doebler (Douglas Hollederer) of St. Petersburg, FL, and her daughter-in-law, Elaine M. Doebler, West Seneca, NY; she is also survived by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Amongst them are Rebecca and Adam Cavender and their sons, William, Ellis and Tate of TN, Leslie and Jason George of Texas and Phillip and Bethany Doebler of North Tonawanda, NY; sister-in-law of Ruth Rhodehouse and Bill (Pat) Doebler; aunt of Patty McCutchen, Leigh Hughes and Rodney McCracken among others. She was retired from Kittinger Furntiure Company in Buffalo. One of her fondest memories was meeting her future husband at a Roller Rink in Myrtle Beach, SC, during WWII. They were married in 1945 in Charlotte, NC and then moved to NY and began their life in North Tonawanda, NY. Other memories that she cherished for a lifetime was that of living and raising her three sons in a new house on Moll Street in North Tonawanda. She had very fond memories of the life they lived there along with neighbors the Tussinng's, the Morgan's and the Hobbs, amongst others. She was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, where a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date (to be announced). The family wishes to thank the staff of Magnolia Gardens, ALF and Hospice of Florida Suncoast for the care they provided in her final years. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery where her husband is buried. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com