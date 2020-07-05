1/
Dorothy M. (Schultz) MATYNKA
MATYNKA - Dorothy M.
(nee Schultz)
July 2, 2020, of Elma, NY; beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Matynka; dearest mother of Kim (Seth) Kaiser and Kenneth (Carrie) Matynka; loving grandmother of Jacob, Anthony, Jillian, Kelli and Britanee; great-grandmother of several; sister of Carol Schultz and Esther Palermo. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL INC., 4680 Clinton St., (Corner of Borden Rd.) W. Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 AM at Annunciation Church, Clinton and Girdle Rd., Elma. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
