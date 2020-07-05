MATYNKA - Dorothy M.
(nee Schultz)
July 2, 2020, of Elma, NY; beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Matynka; dearest mother of Kim (Seth) Kaiser and Kenneth (Carrie) Matynka; loving grandmother of Jacob, Anthony, Jillian, Kelli and Britanee; great-grandmother of several; sister of Carol Schultz and Esther Palermo. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL INC., 4680 Clinton St., (Corner of Borden Rd.) W. Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 AM at Annunciation Church, Clinton and Girdle Rd., Elma. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com