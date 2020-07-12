1/
Dorothy M. (Miller) ROSBOROUGH
ROSBOROUGH - Dorothy M. (nee Miller)
Of Blasdell, entered into rest on July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph "Sam" Rosborough; devoted mother of Ralph (Sue Darling) Rosborough, Gail "Deedee" (John Candy) Klodzinski, Sandra (Robert) Kochinski, Susan (Jerry) Jerozal and Robert (Alison) Rosborough; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Louis and Catherine Miller; dear sister of Jean (Joe) Norwin and the late Norman Miller, Jerry Miller and Harriet (Ben) Barrett; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 11 AM-3 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. IN PURSUIT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
