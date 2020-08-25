STEFANIAK - Dorothy
(nee Michalak)
August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Stefaniak., Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony, Jr. (Joan) Stefaniak, and the late Susanne Marshall-Stefaniak; loving grandmother of Elizabeth (Jarrett) Metcalfe, Carol (Brad) Riter and Peter Stefaniak; great-grandmother of Zachary, Nathan, and Drew Riter; dear sister of Joseph (Barbara) Michalak; pre-deceased by three brothers and one sister, also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden) Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Mrs. Stefaniak was a member of the Parish Mothers club, a 50-year Bingo Worker, OLC lawn fete committee, and Catholic Charities. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Online Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com