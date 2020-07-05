ANDERSON - Douglas B.
July 1, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Carolyn S. Anderson. Father of Shawna (Keith) Joslyn and Trisha (Matthew) Mortellaro. Grandfather of Addison Joslyn (fiancée Anthony Schiavi), Brennen Joslyn and Logan Mortellaro. Brother of Louise (Gail) Jensen and the late John "Jack" Adolph Anderson. Friends may call Friday, July 10, 6-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com