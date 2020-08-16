1/
Douglas HALL Jr.
HALL - Douglas Jr.
August 14, 2020 of Buffalo, NY at the age of 48. Beloved husband of Shelly (Smith) Hall; loving son of Douglas Hall Sr. and the late Carol (Capasso) Hall; cherished brother of Chama (John) Darcy; uncle of Riley Hayden Hall, Zachary, Adrian and Carter Smith; also survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. He was a very fun loving friend to many. Friends may call Wednesday for a memorial visitation from 11-1 PM and 4-6 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St., (Rt 62) N. Collins, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
