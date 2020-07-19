GRZELEWSKI - Douglas J.
Suddenly, July 15, 2020, age 33. Beloved father of Carter; devoted son of Joseph J. and Deborah (nee Douglas) Grzelewski; loving brother of Lee (Colleen) Grzelewski; adored companion of Nicole Deck; Doug will be sadly missed by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Doug's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com