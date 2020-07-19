DETLEF - Earl W.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Haberer) Detlef; devoted father of Craig Detlef, Donna (Robert) Davis, Alan Detlef and the late David(Diane) Detlef; cherished grandfather of Devon, Brandon, Gary, Stacy, Robert, Christopher, Brittany, Tad, Holly, Tanner, Kennedy and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Paul (late Dorothy) Detlef. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Earl was a US Army and Navy Veteran. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com