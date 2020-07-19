1/1
Earl W. DETLEF
DETLEF - Earl W.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Haberer) Detlef; devoted father of Craig Detlef, Donna (Robert) Davis, Alan Detlef and the late David(Diane) Detlef; cherished grandfather of Devon, Brandon, Gary, Stacy, Robert, Christopher, Brittany, Tad, Holly, Tanner, Kennedy and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Paul (late Dorothy) Detlef. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Earl was a US Army and Navy Veteran. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
