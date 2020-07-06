1/1
Edith L. (Blake) EDWARDS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARDS - Edith L.
(nee Blake)
July 4, 2020 at the age of 92; beloved mother of Linda Daulphin, Lorraine (Johnnie) Jones, Leroy Edwards, Jr., Ronald (Karene) Salaam, Melvin (Nicole) Edwards and Carol Edwards; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister of Mercedes Dunbar. Mrs. Edwards was predeceased by five siblings. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, July 10th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (West Ferry St.) where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14209
(716) 883-9200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved