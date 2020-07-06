EDWARDS - Edith L.
(nee Blake)
July 4, 2020 at the age of 92; beloved mother of Linda Daulphin, Lorraine (Johnnie) Jones, Leroy Edwards, Jr., Ronald (Karene) Salaam, Melvin (Nicole) Edwards and Carol Edwards; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister of Mercedes Dunbar. Mrs. Edwards was predeceased by five siblings. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, July 10th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (West Ferry St.) where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com