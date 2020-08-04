1/1
Edna A. (Reinhart) YOHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOHN - Edna A. (nee Reinhart)
August 1, 2020, of Akron, NY. Beloved mother of Mary Cichon (Paul Osika), Robert Jr. (Leslie) Yohn, Sharon Yohn, Patricia (Joseph) Burkett, William Yohn, and the late Jimmie Yohn; also survived by eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her sister Eleanor Schlabach, Mildred Eisenmenger, Bernice Barratt, and Irene Hutchings. Friends received Thursday, August 6th, 4-6 PM at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence (PLEASE ENTER AT BACK DOOR. ADULTS ONLY). State and County COVID-19 guidelines enforced. A graveside service will be Friday, August 7th, 11 AM at St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 French Road, West Seneca. Please share your condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY 14031
(716) 759-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shepard Bros. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved