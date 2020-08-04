YOHN - Edna A. (nee Reinhart)
August 1, 2020, of Akron, NY. Beloved mother of Mary Cichon (Paul Osika), Robert Jr. (Leslie) Yohn, Sharon Yohn, Patricia (Joseph) Burkett, William Yohn, and the late Jimmie Yohn; also survived by eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her sister Eleanor Schlabach, Mildred Eisenmenger, Bernice Barratt, and Irene Hutchings. Friends received Thursday, August 6th, 4-6 PM at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence (PLEASE ENTER AT BACK DOOR. ADULTS ONLY). State and County COVID-19 guidelines enforced. A graveside service will be Friday, August 7th, 11 AM at St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 French Road, West Seneca. Please share your condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com