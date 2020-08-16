1/1
Edward A. HEINTZ Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEINTZ - Edward A., PhD
August 10, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Ruth C. (nee Schulz) Heintz; loving father of Debra (Richard) Pretorius and Rebecca (Rev. John) Keating III; cherished grandfather of John (Elizabeth) IV, Colin (Robert Foster) Keating, Adam (Amy) Pretorius, Christopher (Christine) Pretorius, Mark (Niki) Keating, Matthew (Allison) Pretorius and Kersten Pretorius; adored great-grandfather of John V, Jillian, Natalie, Quinn, Harper, Grayson and Graham. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved