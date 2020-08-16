HEINTZ - Edward A., PhD
August 10, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Ruth C. (nee Schulz) Heintz; loving father of Debra (Richard) Pretorius and Rebecca (Rev. John) Keating III; cherished grandfather of John (Elizabeth) IV, Colin (Robert Foster) Keating, Adam (Amy) Pretorius, Christopher (Christine) Pretorius, Mark (Niki) Keating, Matthew (Allison) Pretorius and Kersten Pretorius; adored great-grandfather of John V, Jillian, Natalie, Quinn, Harper, Grayson and Graham. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com