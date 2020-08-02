LENDEL - Edward C. Jr.
Age 86, of Venice, Florida, former resident of North Tonawanda, passed away on July 12, 2020. Edward was born in Buffalo, NY, on June 11, 1934, to Edward C. Lendel Sr. and Agnes (Hess) Lendel. Edward was a proud serviceman for over 40 years in the Air National Guard which included time served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Judy (née Thomas); devoted father of Cynthia (Randy) Szukala, Patricia (Thomas) Brosius, both of North Tonawanda, NY, Wendy (Terry Hall) Lendel of Hudson, CO, Thomas (Jamie) Lendel of North Tonawanda, NY, Timothy (Monica) Lendel of Amherst, NY, and Glenn (Nicole) Lendel of Valrico, FL; grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 18, and great-great-grandfather of one. Edward was the cherished brother of Gerald Lendel of Venice, FL, the late Janet Kramer, the late Marvin Lendel, and brother-in-law of Karen (Joseph) Jurczak of Tonawanda, NY; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 57 Center Ave., North Tonawanda, NY. Contributions can be made in Edward's name to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612. Live streaming of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at https://nt-olc.org/live-stream/
. Complete obituary at www.Wattengel.com