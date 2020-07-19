ENDRES - Edward F.
July 16, 2020, age 86. Beloved father of Michael (Lori) Endres, Margaret (Thomas) Zimmermann, Paul (Rebecca) Endres, Christopher (Kylene) Endres, Joseph (Janet) Endres, Rachel (Marc) Mazur and the late Lydia Endres; loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Julie (Stan) Topor, Frank (Mary Ann) Endres, Al (Rhonda Davis) Endres, Trudi (late Ramon) Fischetti, Evie (late Richard) McLean, Marianne (Phil) Sandine, Ginny (Dave) Everett, Christine (Bucky) Cox and the late Bill (Mary Sharon) Endres and Joseph Endres; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A tool and die maker by trade, Ed's life was characterized by his cheerfulness and boundless energy, from delivering newspapers as a boy in the Fruit Belt to serving in the 82nd Airborne; from being the best "all-time pitcher" or quarterback for his children and their friends at the local playground, to swimming countless laps during night-swim at Brighton Pool. In his later years he enjoyed, with great pride, being scorekeeper of his family's coed softball team. He was a deeply religious man and had an encyclopedic memory of birthdays, anniversaries, and other items of importance in Endres family history. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com