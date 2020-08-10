HUMES - Edward J.
Of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nellie E. (nee Jones) Humes; devoted father of Suzanne (Daniel) Bohen, Dorothy (Steve) Sargent, Jill (William) Sheppard, Joy (Paul) Maher, Mark (Floyd Breitenbach) Humes, and Kurt Humes; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Guy and Emma Humes; dear brother of the late Doris (late Erving) Sullivan and Vernon (Nancy) Humes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com