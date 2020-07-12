1/1
Edward L. MARZEC Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARZEC - Edward L., Jr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 8, 2020, devoted father of Samantha Marzec and Edward L. Marzec, III; loving son of the late Edward L., Sr. and Dolores Marzec; dear brother of Cynthia (Ronald) Malacaro and Kathleen Marzec; fond uncle of Michael Malacaro; also survived by cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. on Wednesday at 11:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear a face mask. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved