MARZEC - Edward L., Jr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 8, 2020, devoted father of Samantha Marzec and Edward L. Marzec, III; loving son of the late Edward L., Sr. and Dolores Marzec; dear brother of Cynthia (Ronald) Malacaro and Kathleen Marzec; fond uncle of Michael Malacaro; also survived by cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. on Wednesday at 11:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear a face mask. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com