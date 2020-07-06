MLYNARSKI - Edward
Age 89, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, while under the care of Hospice; beloved husband of 69 years of Jean E. (nee Kubala) Mlynarski; father of Karen L. (late Thomas) Tompkins, Kathy M. (Craig) McDonell, David E. (Yu) Mlynarski and the late Edward R. Mlynarski; father-in-law of Lorraine (late Edward) Mlynarski; also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Edward was a US Air Force Veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, serving as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was also a recipient of the Bronze Star. He had been employed for 35 years as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor with the 107th Air Base in Niagara Falls. Edward along with his wife Jean were members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in the City of Tonawanda. There will be no prior visitation. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
.