1/
Edward MLYNARSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MLYNARSKI - Edward
Age 89, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, while under the care of Hospice; beloved husband of 69 years of Jean E. (nee Kubala) Mlynarski; father of Karen L. (late Thomas) Tompkins, Kathy M. (Craig) McDonell, David E. (Yu) Mlynarski and the late Edward R. Mlynarski; father-in-law of Lorraine (late Edward) Mlynarski; also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Edward was a US Air Force Veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, serving as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was also a recipient of the Bronze Star. He had been employed for 35 years as an Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor with the 107th Air Base in Niagara Falls. Edward along with his wife Jean were members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in the City of Tonawanda. There will be no prior visitation. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved