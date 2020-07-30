Edward NORTZ

NORTZ - Edward
Age 92, July 28, 2020, formerly of Youngstown, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years of Dorothea Nortz; cherished father of James, Laure (Samir Patel), Rev. Robert, Rev. Basil and Douglas (Ednny); loving grandfather of Michael, Shaan, Julie, Nicholas, Bonnie, Tommy, Heather, Ryan, Sophia, and Karen; also survived by his sister Ellen Zimmer and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend a Memorial Service at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 AM. Mr. Nortz was a retired equipment operator from the Robert Moses Power Plant with 29 years of service, an avid golfer and hunter. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Summit Life Outreach Center, 1622 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, or Hospice Niagara, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com