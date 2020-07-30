1/1
Edward NORTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTZ - Edward
Age 92, July 28, 2020, formerly of Youngstown, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years of Dorothea Nortz; cherished father of James, Laure (Samir Patel), Rev. Robert, Rev. Basil and Douglas (Ednny); loving grandfather of Michael, Shaan, Julie, Nicholas, Bonnie, Tommy, Heather, Ryan, Sophia, and Karen; also survived by his sister Ellen Zimmer and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend a Memorial Service at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 AM. Mr. Nortz was a retired equipment operator from the Robert Moses Power Plant with 29 years of service, an avid golfer and hunter. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Summit Life Outreach Center, 1622 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, or Hospice Niagara, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY. Guest registry at www.Wattengel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved