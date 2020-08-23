1/1
Edward S. RITTLING
RITTLING - Edward S.
August 11, 2020. Lifelong companion of Apryl A. (Hiller); loving father of Rayn E. (Thomas Haxton), Andrew S. (Angela Dipasquale); dearest grandfather of Jack T., Summer E., Shea-lyn, and Nicholas R.; brother of Elizabeth (Dr. Craig), James (Dr. Mary), Peter (Judy), Margaret (Michael), Catherine, Mark (Margery), Joseph (Shelly), Charlie (Leslie), John, Gregory (Susie) and the late Richard (Karen); son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Rittling; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Christian Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Mark's R.C. Church on Saturday, August 29, at 11 AM. Memorials to VNA, 650 Airborne Parkway, Cheektowaga 14225 attn. Lynn Callea, or to St. Joseph Collegiate Institute Charles Rittling Fund, 845 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo 14223. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
