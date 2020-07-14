KMIEC - Most Reverend Edward U., D.d., Bishop Emeritus
Of Buffalo, July 11, 2020, age 84. Beloved son of the late John and Thecla (nee Czupta) Kmiec; dear brother of the late Helen (Henry) Jarkowski, Joseph (Florence) Kmiec, John Walter (Adeline) Kmiec and Henry Kmiec; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. His Excellency, Bishop Kmiec, will lie in state at St. Joseph Cathedral from 12-7 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 followed by a Diocesan Mass at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and live streamed at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Joseph Cathedral (go to buffalocathedral.org
for live streaming link). Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York, will preside with Most Reverend Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator, as the principal celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Bishops Crypt, behind the tabernacle at St. Joseph Cathedral. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the Most Rev. Edward U. Kmiec Scholarship Fund for Catholic Education or The Bishop Edward U. Kmiec Seminarian Formation Endowment Fund in care of The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or Catholic Charities of Buffalo, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com