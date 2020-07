POZDYN - Edward V.July 4, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Nicosia); dear father of Trisha and Edward Jr.; loving Papa of Zack and Zane; son of the late Annie; brother of John (Martha) and the late Helen, Joseph (Eleanor), Mary and Hattie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Edward's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com