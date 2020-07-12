POZDYN - Edward V.
July 4, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Nicosia); dear father of Trisha and Edward Jr.; loving Papa of Zack and Zane; son of the late Annie; brother of John (Martha) and the late Helen, Joseph (Eleanor), Mary and Hattie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Edward's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.