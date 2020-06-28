Edward W. GMEINDER
GMEINDER - Edward W.
June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Ann Wekemann Gmeinder; father of Michael (Deborah), Eric (Lori), and Jeffrey and Loretta (Danilo Lawvere) Gmeinder; grandfather of Rebekah, Larissa, Shaw, Hannah, Ed, Odilla, Jamila and Alice; also survived by nieces and nephews; brother of Mary Lou Gefaller; uncle of Lisa Kaufman. A private graveside service was held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
