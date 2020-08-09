1/
Brother Edwin J. BODUCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BODUCH - Brother Edwin J.
Of Lackawanna, NY, August 2, 2020. Son of the late Chester J. and Mary R. (nee Ostrega) Boduch; brother of Chesterine (late Edward S. Evanisko) (late Gerald) Gorman, Raymond and the late Mary (late Joseph) Kuczkowski; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; fond neighbor of Ben (Erin) Pawlak and Alice Codero. Edwin was a French and Computer Sciences teacher in Lackawanna School District for 30 years. Private Services were held at Our Lady of Bistrica Church. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Bistrica Church or your favorite Animal Rescue. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY 14218
(716) 824-3007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved