BODUCH - Brother Edwin J.

Of Lackawanna, NY, August 2, 2020. Son of the late Chester J. and Mary R. (nee Ostrega) Boduch; brother of Chesterine (late Edward S. Evanisko) (late Gerald) Gorman, Raymond and the late Mary (late Joseph) Kuczkowski; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; fond neighbor of Ben (Erin) Pawlak and Alice Codero. Edwin was a French and Computer Sciences teacher in Lackawanna School District for 30 years. Private Services were held at Our Lady of Bistrica Church. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Bistrica Church or your favorite Animal Rescue. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.







