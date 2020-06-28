Edwin J. LELEK
June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (nee Mitri) Lelek; dear father of Michele Morkis and Mary Jean Lelek (Stephen Persons) and his beloved dog Jacob; son of the late Agnes (nee Dobiesz) and Albert Lelek; brother of Dorothy (Ed) Gorski and the late Eleanor Grabowski, Sonny Lelek, Joan Lelek and Carolyn Ratel; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Entombment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



