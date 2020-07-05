Edwin MALASZEK

MALASZEK - Edwin
Of Angola, NY. The family of Edwin announces his peaceful passing on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Buffalo Hospice at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (predeceased); dearest father of 4 daughters, Diane (Dennis) Fisher, Mary (George Collins) Malaszek, Janice (Robert) Pagano, and Patricia Malaszek (predeceased). Edwin will be lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren, Chandra Fisher, Melissa Jorgenson, Shannon Roman-Snellgrove, Bryan Antos, Christopher Lewis, Sean Lewis, Alexander Pagano, Michelle Lewis, Samantha Pagano and Emily Collins; his 8 great-grandchildren: Charity, Nathan, Oscar, Madeleine, Duncan, Zoe, Poppy and Ella Jane; by his sister Irene States, and brother Richard Malaszek and, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. Services to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart or Lung Association
.