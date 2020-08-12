NEWKIRK - Effie L. (nee Rader)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Newkirk; devoted mother of Allen (Karen) Newkirk, Jean Newkirk, Timothy Newkirk, Teresa (Allyn) Davis and Brenda Newkirk; cherished grandmother of Angela Davis, Elisha (Sebastian) Schinzel and Matthew Newkirk; adored great-grandmother of Emitte and Liam; loving daughter of the late Floyd and Carrie Rader; also survived by four brothers, two sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM, where family reflections will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com