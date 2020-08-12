1/1
Effie L. (Rader) NEWKIRK
NEWKIRK - Effie L. (nee Rader)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Newkirk; devoted mother of Allen (Karen) Newkirk, Jean Newkirk, Timothy Newkirk, Teresa (Allyn) Davis and Brenda Newkirk; cherished grandmother of Angela Davis, Elisha (Sebastian) Schinzel and Matthew Newkirk; adored great-grandmother of Emitte and Liam; loving daughter of the late Floyd and Carrie Rader; also survived by four brothers, two sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM, where family reflections will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
