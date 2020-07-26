1/1
Eileen C. (Dunnigan) VELLA
VELLA - Eileen C. (nee Dunnigan)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on July 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Carl (Kathy) Vella, Frank (Mary) Vella, and Lorraine Vella; cherished grandmother of Carly Vella, Cerina Herberger, Addison Herberger, and Cody Zimmerman; loving daughter of the late Leo and Imelda Dunnigan; dear sister of Joanne Dunnigan and the late Donna Lapp; lifelong friend of Helen (Howard) Keech; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday (July 27, 2020) from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. If desired, contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs, 920 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, or online at ked.org. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY 14226
(716) 839-7100
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
