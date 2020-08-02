SOMERS - Eileen D.
(nee Stager)
Age 87, of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home of 56 years on Monday, July 27, 2020. Eileen was born in Buffalo, NY on April 18, 1933. Her parents were Albert Stager and M. Eileen Stager (nee McTigue), she has one sister Mary Wilson (nee Stager) (Phil). Eileen graduated from Rosary Hill College and after graduation worked at Calspan as a mathematician where she met her late husband Lowell "CAP" Somers. After she married "Cap", she left Calspan and dutifully raised Cap's two sons Robert and David from his first marriage. Eileen was an accomplished tennis player and a pretty good golfer as well. After her husband's untimely death in 1992, Eileen dedicated herself to travel the world over the next several years. She spent the remaining years of her life at the home she loved and would spend every day the weather allowed on her front porch holding court over her neighborhood and was dubbed "The Mayor of Grayton Road". Eileen was extremely kind and generous and would make new friends wherever she went. Eileen is survived by her sister Mary; Robert and Barbara Somers; grandchildren Katie and Nina; great-grandchildren Nora and Mallory, David and Fran Somers and grandchildren Jonathan and Brian; nieces Gretchen and Catherine (James); nephews Mark (Diane) and Peter (Ellen); nephews Michael and Matthew preceded her in death; as well as many grand-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime friend and companion Scott A. Squire. A private memorial conducted by Father Pat Keleher will be held graveside at Forest Lawn Cemetery, attended by Family and Friends. Funeral arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com