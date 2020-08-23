BALOGH - Eileen M.
(nee Dennis)
August 20, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alex "Al" Balogh; loving mother of Patricia Sherk of Wilmington, DE, Michael (Shelby) of Mancos, CO, Judith (Michael) O'Connell and Susan Balogh; dear grandmother of eleven grandchildren and eight great grandmother; dear sister of the late Veronica (Frank) Rodriguez and Robert (Joanne) Dennis; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 6-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church (33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, 14217) on Friday, Sept. 4th at 10:00 AM. NYS Unpausing Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Eileen was an avid golfer, bowler and tennis player, often times serving as the president or an officer of her leagues, as well as winning some championships along the way. She was a woman of many talents, an artist and a craftsperson. She loved to paint, sew and crochet, and dabbled in many other creative endeavors. She added her own personal touch to everything. She was a loyal Bills fan and a bit of a board game/card playing fanatic. She volunteered for the Board of Elections for many years working at the poll sites. Eileen lived her life with a great attitude every single day. She had a fun (sarcastic) sense of humor, and she never failed to tell it like it was. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com