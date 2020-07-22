1/
Eileen M. (Kelleher) MIRANDA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIRANDA - Eileen M.
(Kelleher)
July 21, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of Vincent C. Miranda; dear mother of John Bunce, Michelle Bunce-Cook and the late Vincent and Patrick Bunce; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Valerie Moeller and Paul Kelleher. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1723
(716) 877-7979
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
The neighborhood will not be the same without you, Eileen. You will be greatly missed ❤
Tiffany, Josh, Elaine, and Mary Ann
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved