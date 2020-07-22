MIRANDA - Eileen M.
(Kelleher)
July 21, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of Vincent C. Miranda; dear mother of John Bunce, Michelle Bunce-Cook and the late Vincent and Patrick Bunce; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Valerie Moeller and Paul Kelleher. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com