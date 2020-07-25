1/1
Eileen P. BARRY
BARRY - Eileen P.
Returned to her Creator on July 21, 2020, following a brave and challenging battle with ALS. She was in the company of her beloved sons, Patrick and Michael Barry when she passed. A devoted Catholic, Eileen received her last rites shortly before passing. Eileen was a lifetime Western New York resident, who graduated from Lafayette High School in 1976, and Erie Community College in 1996. As a longtime Registered Nurse at Lakeshore Family Hospital, Eileen tended to the sick with her mix of compassion and tenacity. A gifted and respected nurse, Eileen graduated from Erie Community College Nursing Program as the class valedictorian. Outside of work, Eileen enjoyed golf, playing and winning often at Grandview Golf Course in Evans. Eileen also enjoyed road running, a self-proclaimed penguin waddler. She was also a classic automobile enthusiast, and travelled the United States touring classic car shows and auctions. Deeply treasured by her many friends and family, Eileen's love and joy shined bright in the world. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews; brothers Michael and Mark King; sister Coleen Palermo (King); beloved sons, Timothy (Kassandra), Michael, Patrick and Daniel; and grandchildren Harper and Jackson Barry. Visitation services will be held at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, on Sunday July 26 from 3-6 PM. Face coverings will be required, and we will maintain a gathering of fewer than 50 people. Funeral Services will be held at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy at 11 AM, Monday, July 27th, and will be for family members only. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held next Spring, announced on her Facebook memorial page, after COVID measures have been rescinded. Memorials to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY. Share your online condolences and funeral live-streaming information is at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
July 25, 2020
Dear Barry Family
Our street won't be the same without having our EO to come visit! We have so many fun memories of all the times we shared. God be with all of you at this time and come visit us often. Eileen will be missed by all of us.
Love
The Barretts



Jill Barrett
Friend
