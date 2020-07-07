ROSS - Elaine K.
(nee Wroblewski)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Ross Jr.; devoted mother of Raymond (Amy) Ross III, Deborah (Robert) General and the late Kenneth Ross; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Matthew, Raymond IV and Ashley; great-grandmother of Griffin Matthew; loving daughter of the late Florian and Josephine Wroblewski; dear sister of Larry (Pat) Wroblewski; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 2:30 - 4:30 o'clock, where a prayer service will immediately follow. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com