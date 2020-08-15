1/
Elaine M. MATLA
MATLA - Elaine M.
August 14, 2020 age 73 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Aloysius, Agnes and Catherine (nee Rustowicz) Matla; also survived by cousins and her "family" of the Aspire Community. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, August, 16th from 1-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at St. Philip the Apostle Church 950 Losson Rd. at 10 AM(please assemble at Church). Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Elaine left behind a ripple of joy and love to anyone who met her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aspire iXpress Art Program 7 Community Dr., Cheektowaga 14225.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 706-0200
