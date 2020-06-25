Elaine N. (Cobello) KENNEDY
KENNEDY - Elaine N.
(nee Cobello)
Age 66, of the Town of Lewiston, on June 23, 2020. Born on September 22, 1953 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Esther J. (nee Fernandez) (late Ross S.) Bellitto and the late Richard R. Cobello. On February 14, 1987, Elaine married Stephen Kennedy. In addition to her mother and husband, Elaine is survived by a daughter, Susan (Brian) Washburn; grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, Alexandra and Cameron Washburn; brothers, Richard (Kathy) Cobello and Robert (late Shaun) Bellitto; several nieces, nephews and cousins and her former spouse, Samuel Dosdourian. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 27th at 11 AM, at OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, with Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch officiating. All occupancy, PPE and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful to bring face coverings and the current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Lewiston #2 Volunteer Fire Company and/or Upper Mountain Volunteer Fire Company. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences on Elaine's tribute page and view her full obituary at GOODLANDERCARES.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY 14304
(716) 297-9007
