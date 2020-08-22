KRZYSTEK - Eleanor

"Honey" (nee Kwasniak)

91 years old of North Tonawanda, passed away on August 21, 2020 at Northgate Health Care Facility while under the care of Hospice. She was born in Niagara Falls on October 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Julian and Ida (Szczes) Kwasniak. Honey and her late husband, Walter, operated Walt's Deli on the corner of Payne Avenue and Ward Road in North Tonawanda for many years. She was a seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for herself and her children. Honey loved to play her accordian and she lived to tell a joke. Honey was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Krzystek who passed away on June 18, 2012. She is survived by her children; Michael (Moira) Krzystek, David (Kathy) Krzystek, Walter (Sharon) Krzystek, Suzanne "Sue" (Ted) Wojcik and Ilene (David) Bush; her 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, Paul and Steve Krzystek and her brothers, Julius and James Kwasniak. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 until 7 pm at the LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 356 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 am at Divine Mercy Parish, corner of 24th and Niagara Streets with Rev. Jacek P. Mazur officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to current regulations, facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be monitored. Those wishing to make a donation in Eleanor's memory are asked to consider St. Jude Shrine, P.O. Box 215, Lewiston, NY 14092.







