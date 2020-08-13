KOSMOWSKI - Eleanor L.
(nee Kowal)
August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother to Joseph A. (Carol) and Timothy (Robin) Kosmowski; loving grandmother to Kimberly (Joseph) Kish, Rev. Gary J. Kosmowski, Jacqueline (Mark) Smith, Timothy Jr. and Adam Kosmowski; proud great-grandmother to Jonathan, Matthew and Aurora; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday 5-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church (Reiman at Crocker St., in Sloan) Saturday at 8:30 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Kosmowski's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share your condolences at www.Pietszak.com