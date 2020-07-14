Polka - Eleanor P. "Pat"
(nee Krzemien)
July 12, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Polka and Joseph J. Wieczorek. Dearest mother of Nancy (Al) Saia, Edward Jr. (Eve) Polka, Russell (Hazel) Polka, Connie Beccari, Christine (Andy) Ryan and the late Donald Wieczorek; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by ten siblings. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com