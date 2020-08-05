GIZINSKI - Eleanore B.
(nee Szczesniak)
Of Depew, age 93, August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 74 years of Dr. Joseph S. Gizinski; devoted mother of Jacqueline (David) Stepien, Christine (Kevin) Lawrence, and Joseph (Linda) Gizinski; loving grandmother of Kevin (Dr. Lynn) Lawrence, Carrie (Chadd) Hamilton, Jason (Kimberly) Lawrence, Joey Gizinski, Joshua Gizinski, Julie (Matthew) Pileggi, Melissa (Timothy) O'Brien, Valerie Stepien, and fourteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Alice (Walter) Kowal and Edward (Dolores) Szczesniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Eleanore was an avid craftsperson: knitting, crocheting, quilting and doing needlework. She volunteered for 20 years at St. Joseph Hospital and as a bingo worker for St. James. Those wishing may make memorials to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215. Condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com