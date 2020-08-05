1/1
Eleanore B. (Szczesniak) GIZINSKI
GIZINSKI - Eleanore B.
(nee Szczesniak)
Of Depew, age 93, August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 74 years of Dr. Joseph S. Gizinski; devoted mother of Jacqueline (David) Stepien, Christine (Kevin) Lawrence, and Joseph (Linda) Gizinski; loving grandmother of Kevin (Dr. Lynn) Lawrence, Carrie (Chadd) Hamilton, Jason (Kimberly) Lawrence, Joey Gizinski, Joshua Gizinski, Julie (Matthew) Pileggi, Melissa (Timothy) O'Brien, Valerie Stepien, and fourteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Alice (Walter) Kowal and Edward (Dolores) Szczesniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Eleanore was an avid craftsperson: knitting, crocheting, quilting and doing needlework. She volunteered for 20 years at St. Joseph Hospital and as a bingo worker for St. James. Those wishing may make memorials to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215. Condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 684-1736
