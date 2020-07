FALK - Elizabeth A.(nee Lanphear)Age 94, of the City of Tonawanda, July 21, 2020. Wife of the late John R. Falk, who died in 1981; mother of Ronald (Patricia), Richard (late Christine), Robert and Raymond (Kim) Falk; sister of Beatrice Halton, Delores Genco and the late Thomas Lanphear. There will be no prior visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church with Elizabeth's immediate family. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com