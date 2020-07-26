1/1
Elizabeth A. HEARNLEY
HEARNLEY - Elizabeth A.
Age 101. A loving wife and beloved mother, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her son's home in Carmichael, CA. She was born on July 4, 1919, in Bradford, PA, a daughter of the late Edward and Anna Larson Johnson. She was a 1937 graduate of the Bradford Area High School. On October 11, 1941, in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Bradford, she married William M. Hearnley, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2010. She was a fifty year member of the Central Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder and a Deacon. She was a former vice president, secretary and treasurer of Central Presbyterian Church's Women's Association. After Central closed in 2006, she joined First Presbyterian Church, Buffalo. Mrs. Hearnley was also an avid bridge card player who enjoyed many books and loved working in her flower garden. She especially loved spending time with her family. She was employed by the former Dresser Manufacturing, Bradford, prior to moving to the Buffalo area in January 1956. While living in Tonawanda, she worked for the E.F. McCarthy Co., Buffalo, until her retirement in 1981. She is survived by one son, Jay (Diana) Hearnley of Carmichael, CA; one daughter, Martha (Edward) Dudas of Amherst; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Florence and Evelyn; and three brothers, David, Glenn and Carl. Private services were held at the funeral home. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the MASCHO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bradford. Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
