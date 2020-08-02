LIPPERT - Elizabeth C.
(nee Hunt)
Of East Aurora, NY, August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren F. Lippert, Sr.; dearest mother of Kathryn (Jeff) Bump, Warren F. (Wendy) Lippert, Jr. and Susan Martin; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Clarence R. Sr. and Rachel M. Hunt; sister of the late Robert (late Marian) Hunt and Clarence R. (late Laura) Hunt, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday, 12 Noon - 2 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 PM. Friends invited. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required for entry. Mrs. Lippert was a life member of East Aurora American Legion Post #62 Ladies Auxiliary, to which memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com