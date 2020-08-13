STANBRO - Elizabeth I.
(nee Schaff)
August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur K. Stanbro; loving mother of William (Deborah) and Mary Beth Stanbro; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Chelsea; great- grandmother of Patrick and Aubrey; predeceased by two sisters; survived by nieces, nephews and loving friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Sunday, August 16th, from 2 to 6 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, 14150 on Monday, August 17th, at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Unpausing Guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Betty was a longtime member
of the Buffalo Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Heritage Christian Services www.heritagechristianservices. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com