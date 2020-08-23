DUFF - Elizabeth J.
(nee Bublinec)
August 17, 2020, at age 74. Beloved wife of Michael F. Duff; dear mother of Jacqueline M. Duff and Stephanie (Jeremy) Moslow; loving grandmother of Jordyn Moslow; sister of Sylvia (Raymond) Kostiuk and the late Ethel Bublinec. Elizabeth's hobbies includes ceramics, gardening, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Jordyn. Due to the current Pandemic restrictions a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Elizabeth's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com