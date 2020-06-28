EARSING - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee McCormick)
Of Alden, NY, June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Cy" Earsing; dear mother of Donna (John) Walker, Kathy Earsing, Lynn (Robert) Monkelbaan, Bryan, Mary (Eugene) Nuwer, David (Linda) and Teresa (Timothy) Howe; also survived by 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends; sister of the late David, Robert (late Geraldine) and Richard (late Dorothy) McCormick. Private family services were held and a public Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's RC Church, Alden to be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. John's RC Church or the Alden Hook and Ladder Ladies Auxiliary. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.